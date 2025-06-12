Andre Ayew News: Veteran leadership in HAC

Ayew made 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Ayew brought leadership and finishing ability to a newly promoted side full of young players. His ability to add flair to the game and score goals was decisive in key moments this season to help the club avoid relegation at the very end. Ayew's contract ends this month and his future remains unclear since there is no update on whether he will stay with the Havrais for another season or be tempted by a change of environment, with Saudi Arabian clubs reportedly interested in him.