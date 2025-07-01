Andre Blake News: Concedes once in loss
Blake registered two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Columbus Crew.
Blake made his return to the pitch Sunday after missing the last three matches due to international duty. He conceded one goal just before halftime, and that was enough to hand Philadelphia just its fourth loss of the season. Blake faces another difficult matchup Saturday at Nashville, a side which has scored 36 goals through 20 matches this season.
