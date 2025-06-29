Andre Blake News: Returns to starting XI Sunday
Blake (not injury related) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's clash against Columbus Crew.
Blake made a rather quick return from international duty following Jamaica's early elimination from the Gold Cup. This is the keeper's 11th MLS appearance in the current season as he takes the spot back from Andrew Vincent Rick. Over his previous 10 games, Blake secured four clean sheets while averaging 2.5 saves and 1.0 goals conceded per contest.
