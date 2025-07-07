Andre Blake News: Saves three in loss
Blake made three saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Nashville.
Blake was on the verge of a clean sheet before Nashville was awarded a penalty kick deep into stoppage time. He has now given up exactly one goal in each of his last four appearances. Blake and the Union are in a good spot to right the ship with four of their next five matches at home, starting with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now