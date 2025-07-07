Menu
Andre Blake headshot

Andre Blake News: Saves three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Blake made three saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Nashville.

Blake was on the verge of a clean sheet before Nashville was awarded a penalty kick deep into stoppage time. He has now given up exactly one goal in each of his last four appearances. Blake and the Union are in a good spot to right the ship with four of their next five matches at home, starting with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
