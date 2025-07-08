Andre Gomes News: Returns during friendly

Gomes (back) started and played 30 minutes during a friendly against Gent U23 on Tuesday.

Gomes was back on the field Tuesday after he ended his season with an injury, working out in an offseason friendly against Genk. This is good news for the midfielder, as he should be deemed fit moving into the new season after testing his legs. He served in a rotational role with the club last season by starting in 16 of his 20 appearances and will likely maintain a similar role heading into next season, serving as more of a stopper and not seeing much attacking presence.