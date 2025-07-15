Andre-Pierre Gignac Injury: Appears in friendly

Gignac (leg) returned to action and scored a goal during offseason activity versus Morelia, according to the club.

Gignac has been able to train alongside his teammates and even play a few minutes after making progress in his recovery from a complicated injury. It remains to be seen whether he'll have a starting role at 39 years of age, especially now that the team has strengthened its front line with Angel Correa and Edgar Ivan Lopez. In any case, the veteran can find ways to threaten the opposing goal, including from the penalty spot and direct free kicks, whenever he's on the pitch.