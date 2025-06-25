Andrea Pinamonti News: Leaving Genoa

Pinamonti wasn't purchased by Genoa before the deadline, but they are expected to make an attempt to bring him back, Il Secolo XIX relayed.

Pinamonti led the frontline for the whole past season, scoring 10 goals, but the sum to acquire him was significant, and Genoa will try to rediscuss the terms. Other sides might target him too, though. It remains to be seen whether Sassuolo will keep him after returning to Serie A.