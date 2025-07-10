Andreas Hanche-Olsen Injury: Signs new contract

Hanche-Olsen (knee) has signed a new contract with Mainz 05 until the end of the 2027/28 season, the club announced> Thursday.

The 28-year-old center-back has signed a new deal, extending his original contract, which was due to expire next summer, by a further two years. The defender underwent knee surgery in late May but is expected to be available at some point in the pre-season. Hanche-Olsen recorded 12 starts and 22 total appearances for Mainz in the 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign, tallying 85 clearances, one goal, one assist and 21 tackles.