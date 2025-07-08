Andreas Hountondji News: Loaned to Germany

Hountondji has been sent on loan to St. Pauli from Burnley, according to his parent club.

Hountondji is going to spend a season away from Burnley after just joining the club before the 2024/25 season, heading to St. Pauli in Germany after spending the back half of the last campaign with Standard Liege. He continues to struggle with Burnley for time, only making 10 appearances before his loan. He will hope to regain his promise in the second league of Germany and look to return to a club still in the Premier League.