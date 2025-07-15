Andreas Maxso News: Scores first season goal

Maxso scored a goal off his lone shot, made 11 clearances and two blocks, helped his side to keep a clean sheet and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-0 win over Vancouver.

Maxso was simply excellent at the heart of the defense, posting his fourth game with double-digit clearances of the season. And he did ever better offensively by scoring his team's third goal with a header that got some help from the goalkeeper to get in. This was the first goal of the year for the center-back, who has been impressive with 30 clearances over his last five starts.