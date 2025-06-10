Andrei Radu News: Signs with Celta Vigo

Radu has signed a four-year contract with Celta Vigo, joining as a free agent after departing Venezia, the club announced.

Radu joins Celta Vigo on a free transfer from Venezia with a four-year contract. The 28-year-old Romanian goalkeeper brings top-flight experience from Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Premier League and finished the 2024-25 campaign with 15 appearances for Venezia. Radu has also earned four caps for Romania and will reinforce Celta's squad as they prepare for a return to European competition.