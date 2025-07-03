Andres Cubas Injury: Ruled out against Galaxy

Cubas suffered an ankle injury in their last contest and is ruled out for Friday's clash against LA Galaxy, according to the MLS injury report.

Cubas suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game against LAFC that was initially considered minor, but the staff does not want to take any risks with their key midfield player. As a result, he will miss Friday's clash against LA Galaxy and will hope to return next Saturday for the trip to face the Colorado Rapids. Until then, Pedro Vite will likely play in a more central position in midfield.