Andres Cubas Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Cubas suffered an apparent ankle injury and was forced off in the 18th minute of Sunday's 1-0 win against LAFC.

Cubas was forced off in the 18th minute of Sunday's game after suffering an apparent ankle injury. The midfielder will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. If the injury proves to be serious, Jeevan Singh Badwal is expected to take on a larger role in the midfield for the Whitecaps.

Andres Cubas
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
