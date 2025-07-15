Andres Cubas Injury: Trains Tuesday
Cubas (ankle) was able to train Tuesday, according to Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer.
Cubas was absent from the last match after missing training, but has made improvements this week, as he rejoined training. This is solid news ahead of Wednesday's match, possibly making the call when facing Houston. He is a regular starter when fit, so the club will hope to have him available and in that role Wednesday.
