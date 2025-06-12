Andres Cubas News: Back with Vancouver

Cubas (not injury related) returned to training Thursday and will be an option to face Columbus on Saturday, Har Journalist of DailyHive Vancouver reports.

Cubas went the full 90 in both of Paraguay matches during the recent Qualifiers window: a 2-0 win over Uruguay and a 1-0 loss to Brazil. The defensive midfielder should recover his place in midfield for the Whitecaps after not playing the last time out in the 3-0 win over the Sounders.