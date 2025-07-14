Andres Herrera News: Loan extension confirmed

Herrera has extended his loan with Cilumbus from River Plate for a further season, according to his club.

Herrea was expected to extend his loan with Columbus and has, as he will now remain with the team until June 2026. He has started in six of his 11 appearances this season, seeing a decent spot within the team. If he takes advantage of his time, he could join the club permanently, with a buy option available after the loan.