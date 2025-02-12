Andres Micolta Injury: Suffers ACL injury

Micolta is expected to face a six-month recovery period due to an ACL rupture and an important meniscus issue that will require surgery, according to the club.

Micolta will miss the rest of the Clausura tournament and the Club World Cup as he works on his rehabilitation process. He had been in and out of the squad over the first few weeks of the year, racking up 26 clearances, four tackles and two interceptions over 277 minutes of play. Both Eduardo Bauermann and Jorge Berlanga should see significant action until Gustavo Cabral (knee) and Sergio Barreto (knee) return from their respective injuries to take Micolta's place.