Andres Reyes Injury: Done for the season
Reyes (lower body) is out for the remainder of the season, San Diego announced.
Reyes won't make his return before the end of the 2025 campaign after undergoing surgery for his lower body injury. The defender made just a single appearance for the club before his season came to a close. He was a significant contributor with RBNY and will hope to contribute when healthy in 2026 in San Diego.
