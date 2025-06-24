Andrew Omobamidele News: Joins Strasbourg
Omobamidele has completed a permanent transfer to Strasbourg from Nottingham Forest, according to his former club.
Omobamidele had spent the backend of the 2024/25 season on loan with Nottingham and will now make the deal permanent, as the defender inked a deal with the French club Tuesday. This comes after starting in six of his 10 appearances on loan last season, earning a starting role when fit but impacted by injuries. He will hope to improve on that role next season, likely to gain more minutes after completing the permanent move.
