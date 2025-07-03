Menu
Andrew Privett Injury: Doubtful to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Privett is doubtful to play Saturday against Orlando City SC due to an undisclosed injury, Dean Smith told media Thursday.

Privett has not been ruled out of Saturday's game yet, but the defender might not be ready to feature this weekend. That would create a huge void on Charlotte's defensive line, as Privett has started in 17 of his 18 appearances this season. If he's out, expect Bill Tuiloma to take his place in the XI since Tim Ream (not injury related) is out on international duty with the USMNT.

Andrew Privett
Charlotte FC
