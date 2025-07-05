Andrew Privett News: On bench versus Orlando
Privett (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup against Orlando City.
Privett wasn't fit enough to start, with Bill Tuiloma getting the nod as Adilson Malanda's center-back partner Saturday. However, it seems that the issue that kept Privett doubtful during the week wasn't too significant, so he'll push to regain a starting position in subsequent weeks. That event would be a boost to the team's defensive strength given that his average of 4.6 clearances per game is the second-best on the squad.
