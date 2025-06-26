Andrija Vukcevic News: Moving out of Juarez

Vukcevic has left FC Juarez ahead of the 2025/26 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Vukcevic made only 21 Liga MX appearances before being loaned to FC Cartagena in the Spanish second division, where he played 23 games last season. The left-back is now a free agent and may want to stay in Europe as he looks to join a team that allows him to exploit his crossing and tackling potential in a more consistent role.