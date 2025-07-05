Andy Najar News: In starting XI Saturday
Najar (hand) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with Philadelphia Union.
Najar will look to make an impact as a right-back after avoiding a serious concern from the injury he picked up earlier in the week. He has been very active in the current campaign while leading his side with six assists. His availability will force Josh Bauer to wait for an opportunity on the bench.
