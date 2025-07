Bonny has completed a permanent switch to Inter.

Bonny heads to a top team after a solid first season in Serie A with Parma, during which he put up 6 goals and 4 assists in 37 appearances (30 starts), adding 64 shots (22 on target) and 30 key passes. He joins Mehdi Taremi and Francesco Pio Esposito among the backups behind Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.