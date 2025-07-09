Angel Correa News: Finds new home in Mexico

Correa has completed a transfer to Tigres from Atletico Madrid, according to his former club.

Correa is departing Atletico after a long career with the club, joining in 2014 and making the third-most appearances in club history. He most recently fell into more of a rotational role with only five starts in 29 appearances during the 2024/25 season, bagging seven goals and two assists. However, he should capture a regular role again with Tigres, likely to be a lethal scorer in Liga MX after a long tenure in La Liga.