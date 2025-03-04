Angel Di Maria Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Di Maria is out for Wednesday's UCL match against Barcelona due to his injury, according to manager Bruno Lage, per O Jogo. "It's not available for the game."

Di Maria will not make the call due to his thigh issue, missing his second consecutive UCL contest due to his injury. This is a rough loss for the club, as he can be a sparkplug and has started in six of his nine appearances this UCL campaign. He will just hope to be an option in the second leg and possibly face his former rival.