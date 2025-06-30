Angel Di Maria News: Departs Benfica
Di Maria departed Benfica at the end of his contract, Tribuna announced.
Di Maria is set to depart European football at the end of his deal with Benfica. The winger was productive in European competitions for the Portuguese side, including four goals in the 2023/24 Europa League. Di Maria has been one of the best attackers in Europe during his time in various teams, namely PSG and Juventus.
Angel Di Maria
Free Agent
