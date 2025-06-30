Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Angel Di Maria headshot

Angel Di Maria News: Departs Benfica

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Di Maria departed Benfica at the end of his contract, Tribuna announced.

Di Maria is set to depart European football at the end of his deal with Benfica. The winger was productive in European competitions for the Portuguese side, including four goals in the 2023/24 Europa League. Di Maria has been one of the best attackers in Europe during his time in various teams, namely PSG and Juventus.

Angel Di Maria
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now