Angel Marquez News: Joins Cruz Azul

Marquez was officially announced as a new signing for Cruz Azul on Thursday following his departure from Atlas.

Marquez is leaving his first club at 25 years old to try to establish himself in a team that has a better chance of going far in the Apertura tournament, but where he'll meet greater competition for the starting spot. The central man has been one of the most consistent all-around contributors in the league, with his averages of 1.5 chances created, 1.1 successful dribbles, 1.9 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game ranking in the top three among Atlas players last season. Additionally, he has occasionally taken indirect set pieces. He's expected to challenge all of Erik Lira, Lorenzo Faravelli and Carlos Rodriguez for a holding or box-to-box midfield role.