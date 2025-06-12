Angel News: Has agreement in principle with OM

Gomes has an agreement in principle with Marseille on a three-year deal, the club announced.

Gomes is expected to join Marseille in the coming days after reaching an agreement in principle on a three-year deal and reportedly successfully passing his medical. He will arrive at the Velodrome as a free agent following his departure from Lille where he had been a regular starter since 2021. That said, this season he appeared in only 18 games scoring twice and providing one assist, totallying four times fewer minutes than in each of the two previous seasons. The Englishman will reunite with Mason Greenwood with whom he played during their youth days at Manchester United.