Angel News: Officially joins Marseille

Gomes completed an official move to Marseille after reaching a pre-agreement in June.

Gomes was linked with a move away from Lille at the end of his contract and signed a pre-agreement with Marseille. The midfielder now has completed the move to Marseille and figures to play an immediate part in the central midfield. Gomes was excellent across his time with Lille, including two seasons with eight goal contributions in 2022/23 and 2023/24.