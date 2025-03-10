Angel Zaldivar News: Not thriving in striker role

Zaldivar generated two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Atlético San Luis.

Zaldivar has been playing as a starter in the last few games due to the absence of Oscar Estupinan, who has missed the last three matches due to an undisclosed injury. However, Zaldivar has racked up just two shots (both off target) and one chance created in those three outings, so fantasy managers can't really trust him to produce even if he's starting on a regular basis.