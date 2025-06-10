Menu
Anibal Godoy Injury: Called up with Panama

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Godoy has been called up by Panama for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Godoy has been an regular starter for San Diego in the midfield and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Panama performs in the Gold Cup. Godoy will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Minnesota and could also be out for the matches against Vancouver, Dallas and Houston if Panama reaches the final. Until he returns, Jeppe Tverskov will take on a larger role in the midfield for San Diego.

San Diego FC
