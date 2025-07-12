Anibal Godoy Injury: Could miss out Saturday

Godoy is questionable for Saturday's match against Chicago due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Godoy just returned from injury but is now questionable again, as the midfielder has been dealt a lower-body injury. This will be something to monitor, as he is a regualr starter in the midfield when fit. That said, his absence would force a change, with Manu Duah or Luce de la Torre (not injury related) as possible replacements.