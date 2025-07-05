Anibal Godoy News: Starting versus Dynamo
Godoy (not injury related) is in the starting XI to face Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
Godoy will play his first club match since May 31 after representing Panama in the Gold Cup. The midfielder is an all-around contributor and could continue to benefit from his team's high possession to rack up passes in addition to his regular defensive numbers. Manu Duah will return to the bench with Godoy back in the action.
