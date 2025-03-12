Anis Hadj Moussa News: Sends in three crosses against Inter

Moussa recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate), two chances created and three corners in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Inter Milan.

Moussa paced his club in deliveries and was sprightly on offense throughout the game, padding his stats with a few set pieces. He has starred in 11 Champions League games (eight starts) this campaign, scoring three goals and adding nine shots (five on target), eight key passes and 30 crosses (six accurate).