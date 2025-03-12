Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anis Hadj Moussa headshot

Anis Hadj Moussa News: Sends in three crosses against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Moussa recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate), two chances created and three corners in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Inter Milan.

Moussa paced his club in deliveries and was sprightly on offense throughout the game, padding his stats with a few set pieces. He has starred in 11 Champions League games (eight starts) this campaign, scoring three goals and adding nine shots (five on target), eight key passes and 30 crosses (six accurate).

Anis Hadj Moussa
Feyenoord
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now