Ansu Fati headshot

Ansu Fati News: Signs extension, loaned to Monaco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 12:15am

Fati has signed a contract extension with FC Barcelona until June 2028 and was loaned for the 2025/26 campaign to AS Monaco, his parent club announced.

Fati completed another loan move, this time to Monaco. The forward has struggled for consistent minutes during a variety of loan moves and doesn't have a path to major playing time for Barcelona. Fati will compete for immediate minutes with Monaco on the wing.

Ansu Fati
Monaco
