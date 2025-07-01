Ansu Fati News: Signs extension, loaned to Monaco
Fati has signed a contract extension with FC Barcelona until June 2028 and was loaned for the 2025/26 campaign to AS Monaco, his parent club announced.
Fati completed another loan move, this time to Monaco. The forward has struggled for consistent minutes during a variety of loan moves and doesn't have a path to major playing time for Barcelona. Fati will compete for immediate minutes with Monaco on the wing.
