Anthony Elanga News: Signs with Newcastle
Elanga signed with Newcastle after completing a move from Nottingham Forest.
Elanga has been long-linked to Newcastle and now has officially made the move. The winger was excellent during his second year with Forest, scoring six times and adding 11 assists. He will now join a talented Newcastle attack and compete for immediate minutes. With Newcastle competing in multiple competitions he will likely be frequently rotated but he should still get plenty of minutes in the Premier League.
