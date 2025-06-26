Anthony Markanich News: Assists in victory

Markanich assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Houston Dynamo.

Markanich beat a defender to a ball near the opposing goal and pulled it back for Bongokuhle Hlongwane to double the lead in the 63rd minute of the match. The defender was directly involved in a goal for the third time this season while adding to his tallies of six shots and 13 clearances over the last five league games. He should continue to feature as a left wing-back if a 5-4-1 scheme is still favored in upcoming clashes.