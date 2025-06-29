Menu
Anthony Markanich News: Nets against New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Markanich scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing once inaccurately, creating a chance and making three tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with New York Red Bull.

Markanich found the back of the net in the 45th minute scoring Minnesota's second goal while leading the team in shots and tackles. The goal was the first since May 10th for Markanich who has combined for two goal involvements, five shots, two chances created and six tackles over his last three appearances.

Anthony Markanich
Minnesota United
