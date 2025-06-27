Antoine Coupland News: First MLS goal

Coupland scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat to San Diego FC.

Coupland played for the just the final three minutes of Vancouver's 5-3 loss versus San Diego FC Wednesday but managed to net his first career MLS goal from just one shot attempt in his first career MLS appearance. The match marked the 21-year old's second time making the Vancouver bench after being promoted from Whitecaps FC 2 of MLS Next Pro.