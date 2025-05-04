Antoine Hainaut News: Well-rounded versus Como
Hainaut had three crosses (two accurate), two tackles (both won), four clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Como.
Hainaut got the start in the second consecutive game since Alessandro Vogliacco suffered a thigh injury and was sound on both ends, picking up stats across the board. The coach has preferred him over the more defensive-minded Botond Balogh so far. He has logged big minutes in the past three matches after not getting much action for a couple of months, registering one key pass, four crosses (two accurate), six tackles (three won) and 13 clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now