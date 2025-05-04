Antoine Hainaut News: Well-rounded versus Como

Hainaut had three crosses (two accurate), two tackles (both won), four clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Como.

Hainaut got the start in the second consecutive game since Alessandro Vogliacco suffered a thigh injury and was sound on both ends, picking up stats across the board. The coach has preferred him over the more defensive-minded Botond Balogh so far. He has logged big minutes in the past three matches after not getting much action for a couple of months, registering one key pass, four crosses (two accurate), six tackles (three won) and 13 clearances.