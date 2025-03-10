Fantasy Soccer
Antoni Milambo headshot

Antoni Milambo Injury: Not an option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Milambo (undisclosed) is out for Tuesday's match against Inter Milan, according to Voetbal International.

Milambo continues outside of the squad for Tuesday's second leg, as he will remain out with his undisclosed injury. He will now miss both legs of their bout against Inter Milan, leaving the club without a starting midfielder. Gijs Smal and Jakub Moder are likely to start in the midfield with Milambo out.

Antoni Milambo
Feyenoord
