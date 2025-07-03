Antoni Milambo News: Completes Brentford switch

Milambo has completed a permanent transfer from Feyenoord to Brentford until the end of the 2029/30 season, his new club announced Thursday.

Brentford were keeping close tabs on Milambo for quite some time, and now they've managed to close the deal. The 20-year-old should be in the mix for regular minutes, but he's not likely to be an option in the early stages of the campaign as he adjusts to the intensity and physicality of the Premier League. Milambo notched seven goals and nine assists across all competitions for Feyenoord in the 2024/25 campaign.