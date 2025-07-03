Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Antoni Milambo headshot

Antoni Milambo News: Completes Brentford switch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Milambo has completed a permanent transfer from Feyenoord to Brentford until the end of the 2029/30 season, his new club announced Thursday.

Brentford were keeping close tabs on Milambo for quite some time, and now they've managed to close the deal. The 20-year-old should be in the mix for regular minutes, but he's not likely to be an option in the early stages of the campaign as he adjusts to the intensity and physicality of the Premier League. Milambo notched seven goals and nine assists across all competitions for Feyenoord in the 2024/25 campaign.

Antoni Milambo
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now