Antonio Nusa Injury: Training partially

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Nusa (knee) is training partially in the process of his rehabilitation, the club announced.

Nusa has been sidelined since early February with a knee injury and has been training partially this week. That said, this is good news as it suggests he will be aiming to return to the pitch soon, likely at the end of the month or early May. He was a regular starter before the injury and is expected to compete for that role once fully fit.

