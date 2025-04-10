Fantasy Soccer
Antonio Nusa headshot

Antonio Nusa Injury: Will resume partial training soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Nusa (knee) will be integrated partially to team training next week, the club announced.

Nusa has been sidelined since early February with a knee injury and has been training individually for the past few weeks. He is expected to rejoin team training on a partial basis next week and could be available before the end of the month or in early May. He was a regular starter before the injury and is expected to compete for that role once fully fit, although there has been a coaching change since then so it means he will need to prove himself to the new manager.

Antonio Nusa
RB Leipzig
