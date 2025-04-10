Antonio Nusa Injury: Will resume partial training soon

Nusa (knee) will be integrated partially to team training next week, the club announced.

Nusa has been sidelined since early February with a knee injury and has been training individually for the past few weeks. He is expected to rejoin team training on a partial basis next week and could be available before the end of the month or in early May. He was a regular starter before the injury and is expected to compete for that role once fully fit, although there has been a coaching change since then so it means he will need to prove himself to the new manager.