Antonio Rudiger Injury: Aiming return against Pachuca

Rudiger (knee) is aiming for a return to competition in the second clash of the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup against Pachuca, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "Rudiger made a tremendous effort during the season and has put in a very good effort for his recovery. He's going to be the first to return. If all goes well, he'll be called up for the second game."

Rudiger underwent a successful knee surgery in late April and is very close to making his return on the pitch since he is planning to be called in the match squad for the second group stage game against Pachuca in the CWC on Sunday. The German has worked hard in his recovery to come back fit, but he will have to face some competition in the medium term with the newcomer Dean Huijsen in central defense.