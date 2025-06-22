Antonio Rudiger Injury: Back available Monday

Rudiger (knee) has received the medical green light and is back available for Monday's clash against Pachuca in the FIFA Club World Cup, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "Rudiger has been given the all-clear and is in the squad after his surgery. He's going to be very important. We'll have to take it gradually, but we're happy."

Rudiger is back available after months out due to suspension in La Liga and his surgery to his knee in late April. This is good news for the German defender since he is an important player in the backline for the Merengues and could continue to be one under coach Xabi Alonso, although the arrival of Dean Huijsen could reduce his playing time. Rudiger will likely build his fitness back gradually before reclaiming some starting spots.