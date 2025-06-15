Menu
Antonio Rudiger Injury: Seen at training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Rudiger (knee) was seen training with Real Madrid ahead of their Club World Cup match vs Al Hilal on Wednesday.

Rudiger joined the team in the U.S for the Club World Cup, however it is unclear if he will participate in the tournament following knee surgery back in April. He could just be rehabbing, as the team will not want to risk his return to the pitch after a serious injury.

Antonio Rudiger
Real Madrid
