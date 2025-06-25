Antony Injury: Set for at least six weeks out

Antony suffered a hamstring injury and is set to miss six to eight weeks, coach Phil Neville said in a press conference.

Antony will be sidelined for nearly two months due to a hamstring injury he suffered against San Jose ten days ago. This is a big blow for the team since Antony is a key player in the frontline of the Timbers and one of the best contributors with six goals and five assists in 18 games. Omir Fernandez is expected to get a larger role in the frontline until Antony fully recovers from his injury.