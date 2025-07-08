Ardian Ismajli News: Joins Torino

Ismajli has inked a two-year deal with Torino after leaving Empoli.

Ismajli routinely amassed stats during his three years at Empoli even though he often dealt with thigh problems. He put up 30 tackles, 56 interceptions, 246 clearances and 24 blocks in 29 appearances in the past campaign, contributing to five clean sheets. If there are no exits, he'll compete with Saul Coco and Guillermo Maripan in the middle of the defense.